Cyber crime is quickly becoming one of the greatest threats to businesses, government institutions and individuals. This year alone, victims of one type, ransomware, lost $5 billion dollars.

In the world of the dark web, 2017 is defined by devastating cyber attacks like the Equifax breach, and that type of impact is something Cyber Security expert Steve Weisman, with Bentley University,predicted both last year.

Here are his Top 7 Cyber Security Threats for 2018:

1. Health Insurance Hacks

“Medical identity theft is the most serious form of ID theft both personally and financially, it’s the only form of Identity theft that can actually kill you and it’s getting worse,” said Weisman.

He says the 145 million involved in the Equifax breach are especially at risk, since their social security numbers may have been compromised. Also, Medicare is still a year away from giving all people new cards with ID numbers not tied to their SS#.

2. Cryptocurrency Scams

This one affects investors, specifically those interested in currency.

“I think scams involving cryptocurrency such as bitcoin are going to be the biggest scams of 2018,” said Weisman.

He says many of the offerings are bogus, but scammers use social media to create hype.

3. Ransomware Spike

To prevent your computer from getting hijacked avoid clicking on unknown links, keep security software up to date, and back-up everything on an external hard drive.

4. Foreign Cyber Attacks on Banks

“A cyber war with North Korea is certainly something that’s not out of the question,” said Weisman.

5. Natural Disaster Scams

Weisman predicts we’ll see growth in cyber criminals creating fake charity websites after major news breaks about disasters.

6. Attacks on Infrastructure

Power grids, and even transportation networks that depend on online systems are especially at risk.

7. Hacking the “Internet of Things”

Cars, appliances, toys, all connected to the web, are at increased risk. Weisman says protect with an up-to-date high security router, and always changing default passwords.

For more on Weisman or cyber security issues, head to his blog: Scamicide