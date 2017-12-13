Upstate family lucky to be alive after house fire

SPARTANBURG CO, SC (WSPA) – An Upstate woman says her family is lucky to be alive after a fire destroyed their house.

Officials with the Westview Fairforest Fire Department say the fire happened around 8 a.m. Sunday morning on Frey Road.

Altie Anderson was asleep Sunday morning, when she says she heard her smoke alarm going off.

“It didn’t stop, so I said ‘Something is going on.’ So I jumped up, and ran in [the kitchen],” Anderson says.

Anderson says she saw the flames consuming her home, leaving her and her husband with mere moments to escape.

“Within, I’m going to say seconds, the fire spread, and there was black smoke, and I couldn’t even see,” she says.

Anderson says the Westview Fairforest Fire Department installed smoke alarms over the summer, and it’s the reason her and her husband are still alive.

“The smoke detectors we had, [there were] maybe we only had two working, so I asked my husband [if he could] ask the fire department to come out and replace them,” Anderson says.

“You can look at that basically as a save, because they had the appropriate operational smoke alarms, and it did alert them, and they were able to get out,” says Capt. Robert Grizzle with the Westview Fairforest Fire Department. “Had they not been out here six months ago, who knows what would have happened.”

“t saved our lives, it saved my life. So if you have them, it’s a possibility it will save your life, because it works. Because it worked for us,” Anderson says.

Capt. Grizzle says crews aren’t sure what exactly started the fire, but they do think it started in the kitchen area of the house.