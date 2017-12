SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg’s newest hotel is now open for business.

The AC Hotel Spartanburg opened its doors on Thursday.

Work has been underway since 2015 along Main Street in downtown Spartanburg.

The AC Hotel Spartanburg is locally owned by the Johnson family and operated by OTO Development, a Johnson Management company.

The 10-story hotel has 109 guestrooms and features “Level 10” a rooftop restaurant operated by the Rick Erwin Dining Group. For more information, click here.