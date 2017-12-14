Armed robbery at Stop N Go on Augusta Rd. in Greenville

GREENVILLE (WSPA) – Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a man who held up a convenience store Wednesday night in Greenville.

The suspect robbed the Stop N Go at 6140 Augusta Road around 8:30 p.m.

Greenville County Sheriff’s Office deputies say a man wearing a gray shirt with black sleeves, gray sweat pants, a black and white skull mask and a gold necklace came into the store armed with a handgun.

He got money from the clerk and left. Deputies searched the area after responding, but didn’t find the suspect. No one was hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.