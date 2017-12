FORT MILL (WSPA) – Stanley Black & Decker plans to open a manufacturing facility in York County, creating 500 new jobs.

The tool and storage company will build a facility to manufacture DEWALT cordless power tools at Lakemont Business Park in Fort Mill. No information was released concerning hiring to work there.

Black & Decker – a Fortune 500 company – will invest $31 million in the project.

Stanley Black & Decker’s decision to invest in South Carolina and create 500 new jobs here is one that will change lives in York County. https://t.co/oLbn96Rhr4 — Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) December 14, 2017