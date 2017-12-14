School bus crash in on Belton Hwy. in Anderson Co.

An bus has been rear ended just outside Williamston on Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened on Belton Highway and Highway 77, around 12:12 p.m.

A 7 News crew on scene says that a truck ran into the back of the school bus, while the bus was stopped at a stop sign.

The Highway Patrol listed the crash as the roadway blocked with injuries.

The crash happened as the bus was on the way to the Anderson 1 and 2 Career and Technology Center, according to Jane Harrison Assistant Supt. For Instruction with Anderson District 1.

Harrison said 3 students had minor injuries taken to hospital along with bus drivers.

The other students were put on another bus and taken to the career center.

More stories you may like on 7News

‘Sober or Slammer’ campaign underway in SC Troopers are working with law enforcement agencies across South Carolina to get impaired drivers off the road. The effort started Wednesday …

Changes at 85-385 interchange to start Thursday night GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) — The S.C. Department of Transportation (DOT) says that weather permitting, the traffic shift will happen Thursd…

Armed robbery reported at Stop & Go on Augusta Rd. in Greenville Co. Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office were called out to a gas station and convenience store for a reported armed robbery Wed…

SLED to investigate sexual assault claims against Pickens Co. inmate The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the State Law Enforcement Division for assistance investigating after a 16-year-old said t…

Upstate family lucky to be alive after house fire An Upstate woman says her family is lucky to be alive after a fire destroyed their house.