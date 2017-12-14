School bus crash in on Belton Hwy. in Anderson Co.

By Published: Updated:

An bus has been rear ended just outside Williamston on Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened on Belton Highway and Highway 77, around 12:12 p.m.

A 7 News crew on scene says that a truck ran into the back of the school bus, while the bus was stopped at a stop sign.

The Highway Patrol listed the crash as the roadway blocked with injuries.

The crash happened as the bus was on the way to the Anderson 1 and 2 Career and Technology Center, according to Jane Harrison Assistant Supt. For Instruction with Anderson District 1.

Harrison said 3 students had minor injuries taken to hospital along with bus drivers.

The other students were put on another bus and taken to the career center.

More stories you may like on 7News