Changes at 85-385 interchange to start Thursday night

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) — The S.C. Department of Transportation (DOT) says that weather permitting, the traffic shift will happen Thursday night and be open to traffic for Friday morning rush hour.

Officials had planned to shift traffic on northbound I-385 on Tuesday. They rescheduled the temporary alignment for Wednesday, but announced Tuesday afternoon that the traffic shift was delayed by extremely low temperatures preventing asphalt paving.

Girders were set for the new 385 bridge on Tuesday night.

Other traffic changes expected overnight on northbound I-385: The left lane at the bridge over I-85 is closing, along with 85 South exit. Drivers will be detoured to Roper Mountain Road.

The ramp to I-85 North will be closed on southbound I-385. Drivers can take detour to I-85 South and then Woodruff Road and then left to 85 northbound ramp.

The DOT says all southbound 385 traffic to 85 South will be detoured starting at 10 p.m. Tuesday to Laurens Road and return via 85 North.

The left lane of 85 North at the 385 bridge was also closed.