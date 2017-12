GREENWOOD Co., SC (WSPA) – A construction worker died after he was hit with a large PVC pipe, according to the Greenwood Co. Coroner Office.

Guadalupe Aguilar Morales, 57, died from blunt force trauma.

Morales was working at a construction site on North Creek Blvd. and Tower Drive on 12/12.

Another worker was lowering a large PVC pipe into a ditch where Morales was working.

The pipe slipped from a cable and hit Morales.

He was taken to the hospital where de died.