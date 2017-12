GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead after a reported collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian Thursday night in Greenville County.

The SC Highway Patrol reports that the collision happened around 9:50 p.m. at 901 Poinsett Ave. near US Hwy 276.

According to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, the victim was pronounced dead just after 10:15 p.m. Their identity has not been released at this time.

We will update information about this fatality when details become available.