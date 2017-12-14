FCC votes to repeal net neutrality rules

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WNCT) — The Federal Communications Commission voted on party lines Thursday to undo sweeping Obama-era “net neutrality” rules that guaranteed equal access to internet.

The rules were set by the Obama administration back in 2015, and the agency’s Democratic commissioners dissented in the 3-2 vote.

The vote could impact the speed of your favorite websites.

They keep internet service providers from prioritizing one web company over another and are intended to keep the internet fair and open.

This means that if net neutrality is eliminated, critics fear providers like Comcast and Verizon could charge internet giants like Netflix and Google more for their customers to have faster connections.

This could potentially slow down your favorite sites if they don’t comply.

“This means they’re prioritizing traffic they want to see prioritized and slowing down traffic on sites that may not be willing to pay a premium,” said Roger Cheng, executive editor for CNET news.

FCC chairman Ajit Pai was appointed by the Trump Administration and is leading the repeal. Before the vote, he said he wanted to stop the government from “micromanaging the internet”.

The idea of the removal of net neutrality has sparked protests by consumers, who say they don’t want their favorite sites regulated by their internet site providers.