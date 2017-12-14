Hart Co. teacher charged with 2nd count of child molestation

HART CO., GA (WSPA) – Authorities say a Hart County school teacher has been charged with a second count of child molestation.

A Hart Co. booking report shows Brandon David Cannon, 28, was charged on 12/11.

Deputies confirm Cannon was a teacher at South Hart Elementary.

His bond was set at $25,000 on 12/13, according to the report.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating the case.

They say the new charge is for a new incident connected to a second victim.

The investigation suggests the latest charge is for an incident that didn’t happen on school property or at a school sponsored event.

Cannon was also charged last week with child molestation.

School officials will not confirm or deny that Cannon is still employed.

They released the following statement on social media last week.

Hart County Schools said in the post:

The allegations included inappropriate contact with school-age children. The alleged inappropriate contact did not occur on campus, during school hours, or during a school event. At this time, appropriate authorities are investigating the situation. The school district is fully cooperating with those responsible for the investigation, and the teacher is not at school.”

Cannon is being held in the Hart County Jail.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Georgia Bureau of Investigation at 706-552-2309.