Man accused of child sex crimes in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – A Duncan man is accused of a sex crime with 3 victims under 11 years old, according to the Spartanburg Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher M. Rickards, 43, is charged with 3 counts of Criminal sexual conduct with minor with the victim under 11 years old – First degree, according to the detention center website.

A warrant says Rickards engaged in sexual battery and various other sex acts with one of the victims.

The warrant says the girl was 4 at the time. She is now 10 years old.

We are working to get more information on the other incidents.