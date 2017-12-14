Man & woman found shot, dead inside Haywood Co. home

HAYWOOD Co., N.C. (WSPA) – An investigation is underway in Haywood County, NC after a man and woman were found dead in a home with gunshot wounds Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived at a home in the Fines Creek area around 6:53 p.m. for a reported shooting.

At the home, deputies found two victims who were dead and had gunshot wounds.

The victims have been identified as Nina Christina Martin, 36 and James Mark Ferguson, Jr., 56. Deputies report that the victims knew each other.

The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office also reports that this shooting is believed to be an isolated incident.

An investigation into the victims’ deaths is ongoing.