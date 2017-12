KANSAS CITY, M.O. (WSPA) – A Missouri woman is using an interesting technique to fight back against package theft this holiday season.

Anna Nedeau says she’s tired of thieves taking packages from her and her neighbors so here’s what she does: she empties her cat’s litter box, tapes up a package, and leaves it in a strategically placed spot.

Nedeau says creative crime stopping helps her take out her frustration.