Pickens Co. Sheriff asks state police to investigate inmate assault case

PICKENS, S.C. (AP) – A sheriff in South Carolina has asked state police to investigate an alleged assault involving a former county jail inmate and a 16-year-old part-time county employee.

Pickens County Sheriff Rick Clark said in a news release that the State Law Enforcement Division has agreed to take over the investigation of allegations that the inmate assaulted the 16-year-old boy last summer.

Clark said he made the request to ensure an impartial investigation.

The sheriff’s office said the parents of the 16-year-old said their son was sexually assaulted at Mile Creek Park as he worked alongside a jail inmate.

Clark said he does not have any authority over the former inmate or any potential witness in the investigation.

12/14/2017 10:30:38 AM (GMT -5:00)