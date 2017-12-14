‘Secret Santa’ pays lunch debts for elementary students in Easley

EASLEY, SC (WSPA) – A Secret Santa paid off all the debts from lunch accounts for students at Forest Acres Elementary School.

Principal Darian Byrd said nearly 100 students had debts in their accounts for lunch and many of their families were unable to pay the bill.

Byrd says someone called him last week and wanted to help. “I explained to them that for some of our students, the only two meals they get a day are when they’re here at school,” said Byrd according to a Pickens County School District spokesman.

The Secret Santa said they would pay off every account. The check was given to the school on McAlister Road on Wednesday paying off all accounts.

“No questions asked,” said Byrd.

We’re told the donor wishes to stay anonymous.