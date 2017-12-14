‘Sober or Slammer’ campaign underway in SC

COLUMBIA (WSPA) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol has started it’s Sober or Slammer campaign ahead of the Christmas and New Year’s season.

Troopers are working with law enforcement agencies across South Carolina to get impaired drivers off the road. The Sober or Slammer effort started Wednesday and will continue through New Year’s Day.

We’re told there will be traffic checkpoints set up Friday from 10:00 p.m. until 1:00 a.m. Saturday.

The Highway Patrol reported as of December 13, there had been 917 fatalities on roads in the state so far in 2017. That’s 55 fewer than this point a year ago, but troopers emphasize that one death is one too many.

The Highway Patrol is asking you – if you spot a drunk driver – to call troopers at *HP which is *47. We’re told your call will be routed to the nearest agency that can respond.

Police say if you spot an intoxicated driver if they are traveling erratically, can’t maintain their lane or are driving too fast or too slow.

SCDPS kicked off it’s Sober or Slammer campaign today with local law-enforcement across the state. Sober or Slammer will run through New Year's Day. If you see a drunk driver call*HP. Facebook Live https://t.co/76iczkiJ5q #TargetZeroSC @ColumbiaPDSC @RCSD pic.twitter.com/J08sHSHuzY — SCDPS (@SCDPS_PIO) December 13, 2017