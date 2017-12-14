Wellford Police add new “less lethal” tool

Wellford Police have added a new “less lethal” tool to their department.

Starting in January, Wellford Police will be adding 4 shotguns, that will use “less lethal” ammunition.

They have shells that will issue flash bangs, a rubber bullet, and then bean bags, that are filled with BB’s.

The goal is to use these as a long distance deescalation tool, to get someone to comply.

Police hope to use these in place of their service weapons and tazers, when applicable.

Wellford completed training on the weapons last week, along with the Duncan Police Department.