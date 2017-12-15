ACA Enrollment Deadline 12/15 at midnight

Greenville, S.C (WSPA) Today is the last day to purchase healthcare coverage on the federal exchange.

The federal government set December 15 as the the deadline to end open enrollment in Healthcare.gov. The period is usually about 90 days, but this year it was shortened to 45 days by the Trump Administration. No reason was given for the decision.

Insurance brokers here in the Upstate say their phones have been ringing off the hook, mostly from people who’ve never bought coverage directly.

“We’re seeing a lot of people who’ve left a job where they’re never had to worry about individual insurance and all of a sudden they’re overwhelmed,” said Guy Furay, president of Insurance Source in Greer. “They don’t know how to do it.”

Nearly 5 million people have purchased healthcare through the federal exchange this year. That’s up by 650,000 over the same time last year. Those who don’t purchase insurance could be fined $700 by the government.