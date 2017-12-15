Double shooting in Haywood Co. was murder-suicide say investigators

HAYWOOD Co., N.C. (WSPA) – The Haywood Co. Sheriff’s Office says the double shooting in the Fines Creek community appears to be a murder suicide.

Deputies discovered Nina Christina Martin, 36, and James Mark Ferguson Junior, 56, dead at Ferguson’s home on Buena Vista Lane Dec. 13.

Investigators say it appears Ferguson shot Martin before shooting himself.

“We would like to express our heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and those in the community as they go through this very difficult time,” said Sheriff Greg Christopher.