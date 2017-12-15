Holiday events planned for weekend

(WSPA)-There are several events happening as we get closer to the holidays.

Ice on Main has been open for weeks now in downtown Greenville, but there are some special events coming up on the rink. On Friday, celebrate the South Atlantic League champions the Greenville Drive. The team and Reedy Rip’It will be there from 5PM until 8PM. On Saturday, come skate with the Peace Center and the Phantom of the Opera. Phantom of the Rink lasts from 11AM until 1PM. More information: http://www.iceonmain.com/348/Special-Events

Holiday at Peace is underway. It’s the Greenville Symphony Orchestra’s annual show. They’ll have audience sing a longs, the international ballet and even an appearance from Santa Claus. You can buy tickets online or at the box office. It’s happening Friday and Saturday night at 7:30PM or catch it Sunday at 3PM.

More information: https://www.peacecenter.org/events/detail/holiday-at-peace-3

Head to Hendersonville on Sunday for their Holiday Inn and Cookie Caper. Seven local inns will be all decked out for the holidays. You’ll be able to take a self-guided tour of each one and have some cookies along the way. All seven inns will prepare a Christmas treat for you to try. It’s happening from 1PM until 4PM and tickets are $20. You can get them at the visitor center on Main Street.

More information: http://www.visithendersonvillenc.org/latest-news/holiday-events