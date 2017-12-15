I-26 blocked in both directions at MM 61 in Polk Co. after crash, explosion

POLK Co., N.C. (WSPA) – The NC Department of Transportation is reporting that both lanes of travel on Interstate 26 are blocked late Friday night after a collision at mile marker 61.

According to the NCDOT online alert page for traffic on I-26, it is reported that a crash happened around 10:12 p.m. near Holbert Cove Rd.

The NCDOT called to report that two 18 wheeler tankers crashed and exploded, which led to this scene.

The NCDOT wants to let people know to avoid the area while crews clean up this scene and attempt to reopen the roadway for travel. No vehicles are expected to be let through at this time.

NCDOT has given the following suggestions for diverting around this collision area:

Traveling East: Take Exit 54, US-25 South to I-85 North to re-access I-26.

Traveling West: Take Exit 19-A, I-85 South to US-25 North to re-access I-26.