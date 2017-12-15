Man gets 20 years for part in Easley bowling alley shooting

PICKENS, SC (WSPA) – A man has been sentenced for his part in a deadly shooting of a teen at the Tri-City Lanes bowling alley in Easley in Feb. 2016.
Kejuan Mitchell Brown, 17, died from a single gunshot to the chest.
Witnesses say that four suspects were seen getting into a vehicle and driving away right after the shooting.
Deputies with the Pickens County Sheriffs Office were able to find the vehicle at a Spinx gas station.
The four people were arrested and charged with murder.
The four men arrested were Jamari Trayvar Fair, Dennis Exell Gibbs, Albert Laven Taylor and a 15-year-old.
Fair pleaded guilty on Dec. 13 to Voluntary Manslaughter and Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime, according to the solicitor’s office.
He was sentenced to 20 years and will have to serve 85% before he is eligible for parole.
Deputies say Taylor was the shooter.
Cases against the co-defendants are still pending, according to the solicitor’s office.