Man gets 45 years for murder in Westminster

Oconee Co., SC (WSPA) – R.L. Web was convicted of Burglar 1st degree and the Murder of Steven Gregory Brock, according to the solicitor’s office.

He was sentenced to 45 years.

Investigators says Webb went to Brock’s home on Brock Rd. in Westminster in Sept. 2016.

Webb and Brock had an argument earlier in the day. Webb went back to the home and forced his way inside.

Webb found Brock in a bedroom with a woman and shot Brock in the head, according to prosecutors.

The woman was able to flee in Webb’s car as he continued to shoot at her.

Webb hid in the woods near the home and later fled the state.

He was found and arrested the next day in Lavonia, GA.

Solicitor David Wagner stated after the trial, “The death of Steven Gregory

Brock was a senseless and merciless tragedy. R. L. Webb killed Mr. Brock

in the sanctity of his own home, the place where we should all feel most

safe. Today’s sentence ensures that our society will be protected from R. L.

Webb for the rest of his life. I would like to thank our law enforcement

partners at the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, Walhalla Police Department,

and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division for their outstanding

work in pursuit of justice.”