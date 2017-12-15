No foul play expected in Clemson student’s death, says coroner

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Foul play is not expected in the death of a Clemson University sophomore found dead in an off-campus apartment, according to Oconee Co. Coroner Kandy Kelley.

Kelley says the autopsy results for Bowen Paul Ellis, 19, of Mt. Pleasant will not be back for 6-8 weeks

“The Clemson family is heartbroken at the news of this loss. Please keep Bowen’s family in your thoughts and prayers,” Dean of Students Chris Miller stated in the release.

The Independent Mail reports Ellis was found unresponsive by his roommates in an off-campus apartment.

Ellis was a sophomore majoring in forest resource management.

According to an obituary, Ellis is survived by his parents and two sisters.