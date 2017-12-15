Operation Warmth 2018

Caring for the Carolinas along with 7 News, Ingles, Bath Fitter & Unclaimed Furniture are coming together for Operation Warmth.
We will be collecting donations of Coats, cold weather clothes, blankets, scarves , gloves.
Please join us at these locations from 12 – 6 PM.
Tuesday January 9th , Ingles: 429 E. Main Street Liberty SC
Tuesday January 16th, Bath Fitter: 608 Crown Pointe Duncan SC
Tuesday January 23th, Ingles: 201 Barber Blvd. Waynesville NC
Tuesday January 30th, Unclaimed Furniture 198 Plemmons Rd. Duncan SC
The CFC team and our sponsors will see you there helping us make a difference Caring For The Carolinas.