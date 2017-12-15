PAW Patrol Live! in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA/PRESS RELEASE) – PAW Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue” is in Spartanburg this weekend.

The show is based on hit preschool series PAW Patrol, which airs on Nickelodeon and is produced by Spin Master Entertainment. Shows are at the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium on December 16 and December 17, 2017. Tickets can be purchased at www.pawpatrollive.com or by phone at 800-745-3000.

PAW Patrol Live! shows that “no job is too big, no pup is too small,” and shares lessons for all ages about citizenship, social skills and problem-solving as the characters each use their unique skills and teamwork. The show includes two acts and an intermission, and engages audiences with Bunraku puppetry, an innovative costuming approach that brings the PAW Patrol characters to life on stage with their vehicles and packs.

“Using Bunraku, puppetry elements are built into costumes worn by real actors to create a wonderful combination of life-size pups and to make a stronger connection with the audience. The PAW Patrol cast sings and dances, which brings a fun, realistic parallel between the animated series and the live show,” says Jim Waters, producer, VStar Entertainment Group.

The performance features up-tempo music. Classic theatrical scenery along with a high-tech video wall visually transports families to an authentic PAW Patrol environment, including locations from the TV series, like Adventure Bay, The Lookout, Seal Island, Farmer Yumi’s farm and Jake’s Mountain. Special interactive video allows the audience to participate via interviews, solve clues with the Pups, follow Mayor Goodway and much more.