Pot, knife & BB gun found in student’s vehicle at Greenwood High School

GREENWOOD, SC (WSPA) – Police say a suspicious odor coming from a student led to the discovery of marijuana, a knife and a BB gun in a student’s car at Greenwood High School, according to the school district.

They say the incident happened Friday morning after administration smelled the odor coming from a student. They determined that three student had smoked marijuana in a vehicle before they came to school.

They searched one of the student’s vehicle and found marijuana, a knife, a BB gun, and BB gun ammo, according to the school district.

They say the student was charged and detained by law enforcement and all of the students will be disciplined in accordance to the Student Rights & Responsibilities handbook.