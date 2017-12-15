Searching for history: woman looking for stolen WWII locket

GREENVILLE CO, SC (WSPA) – An Upstate woman needs your help finding a locket from World War II.

Pat Strong says it was stolen from her Greenville County home nearly two years ago. After searching pawn shops and online, she’s turning to 7 News to help track it down.

Strong’s home is filled with boxes of cataloged letters and countless pieces of artwork, all dating back to World War II. She says these are more than pieces of history, they’re pieces of her family.

“My dad died when I was eight, so a lot of how I got to know my dad was reading the letters,” Strong says.

Pat’s father served in World War II, and sent letters, artwork, even jewelry home to her mother when he was overseas.

In January 2016, Pat’s house was burglarized. According to an incident report from the Sheriff’s Office, several pieces of jewelry, including a hand-made locket from World War II were stolen.

“(My father) hammered these out of coins. It’s not that it’s worth anything to anybody else, but it’s certainly worth a lot sentimentally to me and to my family,” Strong says.

She says most of the pieces were recovered from pawn shops and the burglar’s house. The only thing missing is the locket.

“This is something that’s irreplaceable,” she says. “I could have a jeweler remake it, but it’s not with my dad’s hands, so why bother?”

If you think you may know anything about the missing locket, you’re asked to call the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says antique shops and pawn shops are the first places they go to search for memorabilia like this.