Sen. Lindsey Graham talks War with North Korea and Tax Reform

7 News anchor Amy Wood asks Senator Lindsey Graham, of South Carolina about the top issues in this extensive interview.

Graham says the chances for war in North Korea are now 70 percent if another warhead is fired. Graham explains what military action in North Korea would really mean.

You’ll hear the Senator describe how President Trump responds during their golf outings when Graham tells the President he needs to get tougher on Russia.

He discusses the tax reform vote at length and the child tax credit that Senator Marco Rubio pushed for.

And he gets very emotional talking about his dear friend and Senate colleague John McCain, who is hospitalized with side effects from his cancer treatments.

Graham also discusses the net neutrality decision and Russian provocations in Syria.