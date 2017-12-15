Shots fired in domestic incident in Mills River

BUNCOMBE Co., NC (WSPA) – The Buncombe Co. Sheriff’s Office says they are involved in an enforcement operation on Glen Bridge Rd.

There was a domestic incident around 3 p.m. Friday afternoon in Mills River, according to Major Frank Stout of the Henderson Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Stout says the incident was between a man and a woman in two separate vehicles outside a business.

It is believed the man opened fired, according to Stout.

The case has now moved into Buncombe Co. where deputies and the Special Response Team is in the area of Glen Bridge Rd. of Arden.

We are working on getting more information and will update this article when we get it.