Teen girl with beer in car led deputy on chase in Spartanburg Co., says report

SPARTANBURG Co., SC (WSPA) – A 16-year-old girl and led deputies on a chase in Spartanburg Co., according to a report.

The incident happened on 12/14 around 8:42 p.m.

A deputy responded to Autumn Glen Dr. in reference to a suspicious vehicle. The report says a car was sitting in a cul-de-sac on Hickory Park Ct.

The deputy pulled behind the vehicle and saw had 4 juveniles inside.

The car started to move forward and the deputy turned on the lights and sirens to stop the vehicle.

The driver sped off and turned off the car’s lights, according to the report.

Someone in the vehicle threw a case of beer out of the window as the deputy was chasing the car.

The car ran off the right side of the road and hit a power utility box, continued down the road and stopped on Harvest Valley Ct., according to the report.

The deputy approached the vehicle and told everyone to put their hands up.

The deputy asked the 16-year-old girl who driving why she didn’t stop and she said “I don’t know,” according to the report.

There was a strong smell of marijuana and alcohol coming from the car, according to the deputy.

The deputy said a passenger said he had a “roach” and gave it to the deputy.

The driver was given a juvenile ticket and charged with Littering, Minor in Possession of Beer, and Failure to Stop for Blue Lights.

Male Juvenile #1 was issued a juvenile ticket and charged with Littering, Simple Possession of Marijuana, and Minor in Possession of Beer.

Two other males in the car were charged with Littering and Minor in Possession of Beer.

All the suspects were released to their parents.