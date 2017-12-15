Was your name and address used in fake FCC posts?

Millions of American’s names and addresses may have been used in fake public comments to the government about net neutrality.

An investigation by the New York Attorney General found there could be millions of people whose identity was misused in official comments to the Federal Communications Commission.

With as many as 2 million comments on this FCC site suspected as fakes, we stopped at a gas station to find a real person whose Identity was misused.

Robert Mills was the first guy we asked.

We entered his name and state in this FCC site, and a comment came up under his name and address.

“I don’t like it, I don’t like it, I think that’s an abuse of the internet capatilities and the political process and I don’t like it one little bit,” said Mills.

This map from investigators at at the NY Attorney General’s Office shows in SC there could be as many as 50,000 victims, and twice that many in North Carolina and Georgia.

James Edwards, who heads the security software firm, Merit Technologies in Greenville points out the personal data used, is on the public domain, but similar posts point to the work of an automated program called a “bot.”

“Most of the comments are constructed very similarly with just a few words swapped around, so usually that’s a common sign that it’s been computerized.”

7News reached out to the FCC, to ask how much it based it’s decision to repeal net neutrality on those comments.

Mark Wigfield with FCC media relations said “The FCC is required by law to base its decision on the substantive facts and legal arguments that are entered into the record. It does not base its decision on repetitive form letters simply stating opinions.”

Meanwhile, even though Mills was upset to see his name misused, he’s glad to know the truth.

“This is wonderful that you showed me this, and now I know. I will certainly keep my eyes open and tell others the same,” said Mills.