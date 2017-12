GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – One person has died after a crash on East North Street in Greenville, Saturday morning.

According to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, a 64-year-old man was involved in a single-car crash around 10:15am.

The coroner says the man died at the hospital an hour after the crash

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

The cause of death is still pending investigation.

Greenville Police and the Greenville County Coroner’s Office are investigating the crash.