GREENVIILE CO., SC (WSPA) – One person was shot and injured Saturday night in Greenville County, according to dispatch.

Dispatchers say the shooting happened at the Crestwood Forest Apartments on Crestwood Forest Drive. The call came in around 9:46 p.m.

No word on the extent of the victim’s injuries at this time.

We have a crew headed to the scene, and will update this story as we learn more details.