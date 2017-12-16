Boil water advisory issued for the City of Newberry

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WSPA) – The City of Newberry has issued a boil water advisory for all residents after a reported water main break Saturday morning.

A report on the boil water advisory from the City of Newberry states that residents will notice a significant brown tint when they use their water.

City crews are working to repair and flush the system.

Any tap water or ice that was made Saturday morning should not be used.

There is no information available about the cause of the water main break.

We will update this article once the advisory has been lifted.