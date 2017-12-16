Friday High School Basketball

AP-SC-BKH–S.C. Prep Scores
Friday’s Scores
By The Associated Press
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Aiken 74, Greenwood 53
Airport 59, Brookland-Cayce 57
Airport 59, Richard Winn Academy 57
Batesburg-Leesville 49, Gilbert 48
Belton-Honea Path 74, Powdersville 53
Bluffton 69, Hilton Head Island 52
Burke 50, Baptist Hill 46
Calhoun County 66, Swansea 41
Carvers Bay 81, Andrews 55
Cathedral Academy 86, North Myrtle Beach Christian 17
Cheraw 86, Buford 57
Chester 66, Lancaster 63
Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 75, Pee Dee Academy 44
Colleton County 88, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 70
Conway 62, Marion 46
Dorman 68, Wade Hampton (G) 51
Eastside 66, Mauldin 61
Eau Claire 62, Columbia 59
Gaffney 66, Northwestern 65
Greenville 63, Greer 48
Hannah-Pamplico 48, Timmonsville 47
Hartsville 53, South Florence 43
Hillcrest 56, Woodmont 44
Irmo 43, Lexington 34
Lake Marion 55, Bowman Academy 53
Landrum 97, Polk County, N.C. 71
Lee Central 77, Chesterfield 40
Loris 58, North Myrtle Beach 56
Mid-Carolina 63, Ninety Six 52
Newberry 58, Chapin 52
North Augusta 60, Burke County, Ga. 27
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 76, Woodland 35
Palmetto Christian Academy 83, Hilton Head Prep 81
R.B. Stall 98, Garrett Academy of Technology 66
Ridge Spring-Monetta 65, Estill 58
Silver Bluff 53, Fox Creek 43
South Aiken 63, Dreher 50
Spartanburg Day 58, James F. Byrnes 53
Spring Valley 67, White Knoll 65
St. James 73, Waccamaw 67
Sumter 70, Lakewood 37
Union County 57, Broome 50
W.J. Keenan 59, Fairfield Central 43
Wando 55, James Island 50
Westside 45, Seneca 42
Wilson 76, West Florence 59
Woodruff 63, Chesnee 60
Wren 73, Easley 62
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Belton-Honea Path 49, Powdersville 47
Boiling Springs 42, Chapman 26
Brashier Middle College 47, Dixie 13
Brookland-Cayce 56, Airport 44
Cane Bay 40, Hanahan 35
Cheraw 58, Buford 53
Christ Church Episcopal 44, D.W. Daniel 42
Clinton 43, Ware Shoals 8
First Baptist 75, C.A. Johnson 21
Florence Christian 53, Carolina Academy 16
Fort Mill 68, Indian Land 11
Greenwood 40, Aiken 30
Hannah-Pamplico 47, Timmonsville 41
Hartsville 86, South Florence 29
James F. Byrnes 69, Spartanburg Day 48
Lake Marion 57, Bethune-Bowman 43
Lancaster 76, Chester 40
Laurens Academy 46, Oakbrook Prep 38
Lee Central 51, Chesterfield 36
Marion 56, Conway 41
Mullins 72, Latta 59
Nation Ford 58, South Pointe 39
Newberry 61, Chapin 37
North Augusta 78, Burke County, Ga. 47
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 51, Woodland 31
Palmetto Christian Academy 43, Hilton Head Prep 13
Pee Dee Academy 40, Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 37
R.B. Stall 64, Garrett Academy of Technology 14
Richard Winn Academy 41, Whitmire 28
Silver Bluff 72, Fox Creek 47
Swansea 65, Calhoun Academy 30
Wando 53, James Island 39
Wilson 73, West Florence 14
Woodmont 55, Hillcrest 44
Wren 43, Easley 23
York Prep 56, Lewisville 30
