Friday High School Basketball

AP-SC-BKH–S.C. Prep Scores

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Aiken 74, Greenwood 53

Airport 59, Brookland-Cayce 57

Airport 59, Richard Winn Academy 57

Batesburg-Leesville 49, Gilbert 48

Belton-Honea Path 74, Powdersville 53

Bluffton 69, Hilton Head Island 52

Burke 50, Baptist Hill 46

Calhoun County 66, Swansea 41

Carvers Bay 81, Andrews 55

Cathedral Academy 86, North Myrtle Beach Christian 17

Cheraw 86, Buford 57

Chester 66, Lancaster 63

Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 75, Pee Dee Academy 44

Colleton County 88, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 70

Conway 62, Marion 46

Dorman 68, Wade Hampton (G) 51

Eastside 66, Mauldin 61

Eau Claire 62, Columbia 59

Gaffney 66, Northwestern 65

Greenville 63, Greer 48

Hannah-Pamplico 48, Timmonsville 47

Hartsville 53, South Florence 43

Hillcrest 56, Woodmont 44

Irmo 43, Lexington 34

Lake Marion 55, Bowman Academy 53

Landrum 97, Polk County, N.C. 71

Lee Central 77, Chesterfield 40

Loris 58, North Myrtle Beach 56

Mid-Carolina 63, Ninety Six 52

Newberry 58, Chapin 52

North Augusta 60, Burke County, Ga. 27

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 76, Woodland 35

Palmetto Christian Academy 83, Hilton Head Prep 81

R.B. Stall 98, Garrett Academy of Technology 66

Ridge Spring-Monetta 65, Estill 58

Silver Bluff 53, Fox Creek 43

South Aiken 63, Dreher 50

Spartanburg Day 58, James F. Byrnes 53

Spring Valley 67, White Knoll 65

St. James 73, Waccamaw 67

Sumter 70, Lakewood 37

Union County 57, Broome 50

W.J. Keenan 59, Fairfield Central 43

Wando 55, James Island 50

Westside 45, Seneca 42

Wilson 76, West Florence 59

Woodruff 63, Chesnee 60

Wren 73, Easley 62

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Belton-Honea Path 49, Powdersville 47

Boiling Springs 42, Chapman 26

Brashier Middle College 47, Dixie 13

Brookland-Cayce 56, Airport 44

Cane Bay 40, Hanahan 35

Cheraw 58, Buford 53

Christ Church Episcopal 44, D.W. Daniel 42

Clinton 43, Ware Shoals 8

First Baptist 75, C.A. Johnson 21

Florence Christian 53, Carolina Academy 16

Fort Mill 68, Indian Land 11

Greenwood 40, Aiken 30

Hannah-Pamplico 47, Timmonsville 41

Hartsville 86, South Florence 29

James F. Byrnes 69, Spartanburg Day 48

Lake Marion 57, Bethune-Bowman 43

Lancaster 76, Chester 40

Laurens Academy 46, Oakbrook Prep 38

Lee Central 51, Chesterfield 36

Marion 56, Conway 41

Mullins 72, Latta 59

Nation Ford 58, South Pointe 39

Newberry 61, Chapin 37

North Augusta 78, Burke County, Ga. 47

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 51, Woodland 31

Palmetto Christian Academy 43, Hilton Head Prep 13

Pee Dee Academy 40, Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 37

R.B. Stall 64, Garrett Academy of Technology 14

Richard Winn Academy 41, Whitmire 28

Silver Bluff 72, Fox Creek 47

Swansea 65, Calhoun Academy 30

Wando 53, James Island 39

Wilson 73, West Florence 14

Woodmont 55, Hillcrest 44

Wren 43, Easley 23

York Prep 56, Lewisville 30

