Greer Police give out presents for kids during ‘Cops for Tots’

GREER, SC (WSPA) – Greer Police held their annual Cops for Tots program Saturday to help provide underprivileged children receive presents for Christmas.

In 2016, the Greer Police Department was able to provide presents for more than 300 children.

Community members donated money and unwrapped presents for the event.

“The Cops for Tots program has become a fun and important annual event to support children in our community,” said Lieutenant Patrick Fortenberry. “Thanks to the generosity of the many community members and businesses who make it successful, we are able to brighten the lives of many children and start to build a relationship with them.”

This is the 29th time the Cops for Tots program has taken place.

The event began in 1988 when officers from Greer delivered presents to a family in the Sunnyside Community.

Greer Cops for Tots View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (From: Greer Police Department) (From: Greer Police Department) (From: Greer Police Department) (From: Greer Police Department)