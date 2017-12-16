Holmes 18 Points Not Enough as Jacksonville St. Defeats USC Upstate, 77-61

Jacksonville, Ala. (USC Upstate SID) – Deion Holmes scored a game-high 18 points and led three Spartans in double-figures as the USC Upstate men’s basketball team concluded a season-long eight-game road trip on Saturday afternoon with a 77-61 loss to the Jacksonville State Gamecocks at Pete Mathews Coliseum.

Upstate falls to 3-10 on the season while Jacksonville State improves to 8-3 overall.

A LOOK AT THE NUMBERS

Holmes connected on 6-of-13 field goals, including 4-for-8 from 3-point range, and scored in double-figures for the eighth time this season to lead all players offensively with 18 points.

Mike Cunningham came off the bench to finish with five field goals and went 4-for-4 at the free throw line to finish with 16 points and four assists.

Carson Smith posted a double-digit scoring effort for the second time this season, both coming in the last three games, and contributed 10 points and four rebounds on 5-of-8 shooting.

Malik Moore and Isaiah Anderson each led the Spartans defensively with five rebounds.

The Gamecocks had six players score 10 or more points led by Malcolm Drumwright with 13 points and six assists.

Norbertas Giga and Christian Cunningham both finished with double-doubles.

Jamall Gregory dished out a game-high eight assists to go with 12 points.

Upstate finished the game shooting 40.7 percent (22-of-54) from the field and made eight of its 10 free throw attempts for an 80.0 percent clip.

The Spartans also registered 24 points in the paint, 12 points off turnovers and six second chance points.

Both teams saw their bench record 18 points apiece.

FIRST HALF BREAKDOWN

Jacksonville State opened the game scoring eight of the first 10 points and led 8-2 less than three minutes into the contest.

The Gamecocks would go ahead by 10 points, 15-5, less than three minutes later.

Upstate managed to cut its deficit down to five points twice over nearly a one-minute stretch capped by a layup from Avery Diggs with 11:27 left that made the score 21-16.

Jacksonville State led by as many as 11 points twice during the first half with the last coming at 31-20 with 4:47 remaining.

The Spartans answered with seven straight points from Smith and Cunningham and trailed 31-27 with 2:20 to go after Smith’s jumper.

Moore was successful on a 3-pointer at the 1:22 mark and Upstate was down 33-30 with just over one minute remaining before intermission.

Drumwright hit a jumper with 58 seconds left and gave the Gamecocks a 35-30 lead at halftime.

SECOND HALF BREAKDOWN

Jacksonville State began the second half scoring four straight points and went back in front by 11 points, 41-30, at the 17:47 mark.

The Spartans got as close as seven points twice over the next five minutes beginning at 42-35 with 16:43 left after Holmes was successful on a pair of free throws.

The Gamecocks would go in front by 13 points, 48-35, with 15:04 remaining.

Upstate recorded the next six points from Cunningham, Moore and Smith to trim the lead down to 48-41 after Smith’s layup with 12:59 to go.

Jacksonville State followed with five straight points and would lead by double-figures the rest of the way.

The Spartans would get as close as 13 points at the 6:49 mark when Cunningham made two free throws to make the score 61-48.

The Gamecocks took their largest lead of the game at 19 points three times over the game’s final two minutes. The last came with four seconds remaining on a layup by Jason Burnell.

Jure Span hit a 3-pointer as time expired to put the final score at 77-61.

UP NEXT

Upstate returns home for the first time in nearly a month on Monday, Dec. 18 when it hosts Coastal Georgia at 11 a.m.

The Spartans are holding their Education Day game on Monday morning as they welcome schools from Spartanburg County to the G.B. Hodge Center.