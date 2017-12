Spartanburg –

North Carolina piled up 478 yards of total offense and 8 touchdowns in a 55-24 win over South Carolina in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas at Gibbs Stadium.

The Sandlappers got offensive touchdowns from Gamecock commits, Dadereon Joyner & Bryce Thompson, as well as Clemson commit, Derion Kendrick and a defensive touchdown from T.L. Hanna’s Braylon Peterson.

It’s the 3rd straight victory for the Tarheels over the Sandlappers.