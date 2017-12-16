Suspect in Charleston restaurant shooting dies months later

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The man who police say was a disgruntled employee accused of fatally shooting the chef at a Charleston restaurant Thursday, August 24 has died.

According to Charleston County Deputy Coroner Kimberly Rhoton, Thomas Demetrius Burns died at Palmetto Health Richland on Thursday, December 14 from complications from a gunshot wound he sustained during the incident.

Charleston police say Burns marched into the restaurant with a gun at lunchtime on August 24 and killed Virginia’s on King’s 37-year-old executive chef, Shane Whiddon.

Authorities and one of the restaurant’s owners have said the gunman had been fired from his job as a dishwasher at the restaurant.

Police say Burns also held a small number of people hostage for about three hours before he was shot by officers.