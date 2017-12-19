Asheville police searching for man who fled arrest

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — Police are searching for a Brevard man wanted for assault with a deadly weapon, resisting officers and other charges.

Asheville Police Department said Corey Asheton Howell fled from officers when they attempted to serve warrants. Howell fled around 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19 from Pisgah View Apartments. Officers were unable to find him during a search.

Howell has open warrants for flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle, resisting public officers, misdemeanor larceny and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Howell, 27, is 6 feet tall and weighs about 220 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and multiple tattoos on his face, neck, hands, chest and stomach. He was last seen wearing a red jacket with white lettering over a black hoodie and blue pants.

Anyone with information of Howell’s whereabouts is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050.