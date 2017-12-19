At least 2 vehicles hit with bullets at Upstate hotel, police say

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Police are asking for the public’s help after vehicles were shot up outside a Simpsonville hotel.

Police responded Monday to a report of several shots heard in the area of Days Inn on Ray E Talley Court.

Officers found at least two cars with damage that police say is consistent with a gun being discharged into them. Witnesses told police that the suspect was driving a dark, possibly black, four-door sedan.

No one was reportedly hurt in the shooting.

The Simpsonville Police Department asks anyone with information to call Investigator Keith Morecraft at 864-962-0289.