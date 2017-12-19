Cherokee Co. Council urges hospital to continue providing EMS services

Related Coverage Mary Black Gaffney asking Cherokee Co. to pay for EMS service

CHEROKEE Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Cherokee County Council members requested Monday that Mary Black Health System Gaffney honor its existing contract for ambulance services.

The hospital has asked the county to pay $45,000 a month despite an existing contract.

Since 1984, the hospital has agreed to pay for EMS services county wide at no cost. But the hospital says it can’t afford to fund EMS because of budget constraints.

Mary Black Health System Gaffney CEO Joshua Self said in a letter sent to county officials on Thursday for $45,000 per month through May, and to ask the county to take over financial and operational duties for ambulance services starting in June 2018.

Self declined to comment on council’s vote.