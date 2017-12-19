One killed in crash in Spartanburg Co.

MOORE, S.C. (WSPA) — The Spartanburg County coroner said one person was killed in a crash near R.D. Anderson Applied Technology Center in Moore.

The S.C. Highway Patrol reports the accident happened around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday on Moore Duncan Highway near Center Point Drive.

School officials tell us no students or parents were involved in the wreck.

7News crews on the scene say it appears two cars were involved in the wreck, and Center Point Drive was blocked as of 11:10 a.m.

Coroner Rusty Clevenger said one person was killed in the accident. The victim’s name has not been released.

This is a developing story.

