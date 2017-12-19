Council chairman responds to mold remediation complaints

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg County Council Chairman Jeff Horton is defending the chemical used to clean mold at the county courthouse.

“Right now I’ll demonstrate the product for you,” said Horton before spraying Chloraseptic brand throat spray into his mouth. “Minus the red coloring and minus the red cherry flavor, it’s basically Chloraseptic.”

Courthouse workers were at Monday’s council meeting concerned about getting sick from the fumes during this current round of cleaning mold.

“County council and administration – we highly value our employees and care for their health,” said Horton. “We’re doing everything we can A: To remediate the problems that we have and B: to make sure it is safe for the employees.”

Chairman Horton said there are no immediate plans from county leaders to relocate the courthouse.

“The last remediation that’s taking place it said the spore count was slightly elevated,” said Horton. “The structure is 60 years old. It’s time to be replaced and I’m so thankful that the public of Spartanburg agreed overwhelmingly to replace the structure and we look forward to getting this up as quickly as we can and also to make sure that the building that is currently in existence is safe.”

He said they’ve spent almost a million dollars so far on trying to get rid of the mold. Horton says he contacted the Spartanburg-based company that manufactures the chemical – a disinfectant solution called Sporicidin.

“We’re not allowed to say that it’s safe. That’s against the law,” said Contec CEO Jack McBride. “What we do look at is the toxicity level of the disinfectant that you’re using and this one has very low toxicity levels.”

Clerk of Court Hope Blackley says she’s the one hearing concerns about the chemical being used. She said magistrate court was cancelled by the judge Tuesday night because the smell is seeping into other areas too. She said one family courtroom has been remediated at least three times.

“I’m not here to debate the chemicals that’s in it – if that’s what’s in it. I’m not going to dispute that,” said Blackley. “I will say that I have experienced the smell and so have other county officials such as other county council members – Michael Brown, Whitney Farr, and Justin Bradley, and it was debilitating.”

Dr. Neil Kao specializes in allergy and immunology at the Allergic Disease and Asthma Center and said though the mold cleaning chemical is almost identical to the throat spray people can still be affected.

“Those two products are made by the same person or the same company and does contain, true almost the same amount of phenol. That doesn’t mean that necessarily the way it’s being used can always be well tolerated by the people around them,” said Dr. Kao. “Chemicals are a tool and they’re being used to kill mold. Unfortunately, everything that’s good can have a side effect – in this case, side effect as far as irritating people.”

Blackley says the family court wing – which had to relocate this week because of the fumes – is being aired out.

She says she welcomes anyone on council to come to the courthouse and experience the smell for themselves.

Chairman Horton says he’s contacted the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and is waiting for that agency to come make sure the courthouse is safe.