Cowpens woman charged with child sex crime

CHEROKEE Co., S.C. (WSPA) — A Cowpens woman is accused of sexually assaulting a child.

Margo Sharre Kirk, 34, is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

The alleged crime occurred between August 2007 and June 2009 in Cherokee County when the victim was younger than 11 years old.

An arrest warrant states that Kirk performed a sex act on the child.

Agents with the S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED) investigated the case.

SLED announced the charges on Tuesday, Dec. 19.

Kirk faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted of the crime.

The S.C. Attorney General’s Office will prosecute the case.