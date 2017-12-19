Driver airlifted after crash on Hwy 247 in Anderson Co.

BELTON, S.C. (WSPA) — Dispatch says a truck driver has been airlifted following a crash in Belton.

The S.C. Highway Patrol reports the crash happened around 8 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 247 near Shady Grove Road. Both lanes remained blocked more than an hour later.

7 News is told it appears the truck is the only vehicle in the crash.

Ahern Rentals in Greenville confirms the man driving the truck works for the company. A local employee also said the driver had been airlifted, but did not know his condition.

