Driver airlifted after crash on Hwy 247 in Anderson Co.

BELTON, S.C. (WSPA) — Dispatch says a truck driver has been airlifted following a crash in Belton.
The S.C. Highway Patrol reports the crash happened around 8 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 247 near Shady Grove Road. Both lanes remained blocked more than an hour later.
7 News is told it appears the truck is the only vehicle in the crash.
Ahern Rentals in Greenville confirms the man driving the truck works for the company. A local employee also said the driver had been airlifted, but did not know his condition.
This is a developing story.
