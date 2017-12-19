Escaped FL inmates stole car in Haywood Co. Tuesday, deputies say

HAYWOOD CO., NC (WSPA) – Two inmates who escaped for a Florida jail Sunday night are believed to have stolen a pickup truck from Haywood County, Tuesday morning, according to the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office.

27-year-old Ronly Diaz Pardo and 39-year-old David Allan Anderson escaped from a jail in Chipley, Florida around 11:00pm on December 17.

The two are believed to have taken a 1996 Lincoln town car about a mile form the Florida jail that they escaped from. That car was found early Tuesday morning in a parking lot near the dam at Lake Junaluska, in Haywood County.

A 2001 single-cab white GMC with a broken driver’s side window and a diesel fuel tank in the truck bed was reported stolen from the Haywood Office Park off of Crabtree Road. That is close to the location where the stolen car from Florida was found.

The two escapees have no known ties to Haywood County and deputies believe the two are no longer in Haywood County.

Pardo is around 6’1″ tall and weighs 183 pounds, he was serving a sentence for two drug charges when he was recently charged with Murder.

Anderson is around 5’7″ tall and weighs 175 pounds and was being held on charges of Fleeing and Eluding Law Enforcement with Disregard to Safety of Person or Property, Use or Display of a Wepaon During a Felony, and several drug charges.

The two were discovered missing Monday morning after chipping away at a concrete block behind the sink in their cell, which allowed them to get into a maintenance room to escape, according Washington County Florida Sheriff Kevin Crew.