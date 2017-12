LAURENS CO., SC (WSPA) – Fires that burned along Interstate 26 in Laurens County Monday have restarted Tuesday, according to firefighters.

According to the Clinton Fire Department, the fires were started when a truck with a flat fire caused sparks along the Interstate for an eight to nine mile stretch.

Firefighters say increased winds caused some of the fires to rekindle.

Forecasted rain should help put out all of the hot spots, according to firefighters.